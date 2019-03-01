Director's Update - February 2020

Lisa Brown is on Twitter! Follow @WAComDirector today to start hearing more about Commerce priorities, successes and challenges.

Place, partnerships guide community engagement on top priorities

Regionalism is one of the top themes framing the work of Commerce’s team this year. Washington state is diverse in many ways, from our economy and environment to our history and culture. Diversity is one of our state’s greatest strengths, and it also poses some big challenges.

The unique attributes and aspirations of Washington’s cities, towns and Tribal nations vary greatly, requiring much more than a one-size-fits-all approach to our partnerships for community and economic growth.