247 North Avenue Site (New Rochelle) - Public Comment Invited on Brownfield Application

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has received a Brownfield Cleanup Program (BCP) application from 247 North Avenue Associates LLC for a site known as 247 North Avenue Site, site ID #C360200. This site is located in the City of New Rochelle, within the County of Westchester, and is located at 247 North Avenue.

Access the application and other relevant documents online through the DECinfo Locator: https://www.dec.ny.gov/data/DecDocs/C360200/. The documents will also be available at the document repository once reopened, located at the New Rochelle Public Library, One Library Plaza, New Rochelle, NY, 10801.

There are several ways to comment on BCP applications. Comments can be submitted to the site Project Manager Matthew King, 625 Broadway, 12th Floor, Albany, NY, 12233-714; via email at matthew.king@dec.ny.gov; or by calling (518) 402-9662. All comments must be submitted by June 12, 2020.

Site information can be viewed by entering the site ID noted above at: http://www.dec.ny.gov/cfmx/extapps/derexternal/index.cfm?pageid=3

What is the Brownfield Cleanup Program?

New York’s Brownfield Cleanup Program (BCP) is designed to encourage private-sector cleanups of brownfields and to promote their redevelopment as a means to revitalize economically blighted communities. The BCP is an alternative to “greenfield” (land not previously developed or contaminated) development and is intended to remove some of the barriers to, and provide tax incentives for, the redevelopment of brownfields. Since its inception (2003), the BCP has catalyzed the cleanup of more than 300 contaminated sites statewide and incentivized redevelopment. There are more than 350 active sites in the BCP.

Additional information on the State's Brownfield program is available at DEC’s website: http://www.dec.ny.gov/chemical/8450.html