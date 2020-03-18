28 South Division St. Site (New Rochelle) - Public Comment Invited on Brownfield Application and Work Plans

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has received a Brownfield Cleanup Program (BCP) application, Draft Remedial Investigation Work Plan and Draft Interim Remedial Measure Work Plan from 28 South Division Owner LLC for a site known as 28 South Division Street, site ID #C360198. This site is located in the City of New Rochelle within the County of Westchester, and is located at 28, 42, 44, and 48 South Division Street. It is recommended that you access the application, Remedial Investigation Work Plan, Interim Remedial Measure Work Plan and other relevant documents online through the DECinfo Locator: https://www.dec.ny.gov/data/DecDocs/C360198/. The documents also are available at the document repository located at New Rochelle Public Library, 1 Library Plaza, New Rochelle, NY 10801. NOTE: Please check to determine if the library is open at this time. The preferred way to access project documents is through the DECinfo Locator. There are several ways to comment on BCP applications and Work Plans. Comments can be submitted to the site Project Manager Greta White at NYSDEC, 625 Broadway, Albany, NY 12233-7014; via email at greta.white@dec.ny.gov or by calling 518-402-2029. All comments must be submitted by April 17, 2020. Site information can be viewed by entering the site ID noted above at: http://www.dec.ny.gov/cfmx/extapps/derexternal/index.cfm?pageid=3 What is the Brownfield Cleanup Program? New York’s Brownfield Cleanup Program (BCP) is designed to encourage private-sector cleanups of brownfields and to promote their redevelopment as a means to revitalize economically blighted communities. The BCP is an alternative to “greenfield” (land not previously developed or contaminated) development and is intended to remove some of the barriers to, and provide tax incentives for, the redevelopment of brownfields. Since its inception (2003), the BCP has catalyzed the cleanup of more than 300 contaminated sites statewide and incentivized redevelopment. There are more than 350 active sites in the BCP. Additional information on the State's Brownfield program is available at DEC’s website: http://www.dec.ny.gov/chemical/8450.html